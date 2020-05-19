AfriForum says NPA indicated its intention to prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba

AfriForum said that the move came after it threatened the NPA with a mandamus in November last year to force it to take a decision on Jiba's prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had informed its Private Prosecution Unit that it would be prosecuting former NPA Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba.

Jiba was fired in April last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa after an inquiry led by retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended she and former top prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi be sacked. The commission found that they were not fit and proper to hold office.

"The NPA’s about-turn to prosecute Jiba is not only a victory for AfriForum, but for everyone in the country who believes in equality before the law and who is against state capture. It is a pity that the Private Prosecution Unit first had to apply pressure to the NPA to simply do their work and prosecute prima facie cases," said Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum.

The lobby group also indicated that the NPA has assured its Private Prosecution Unit that Jiba's dossier was safe and had not been lost as claimed by media reports.

AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit has indicated that Advocate Gerrie Nel will be prosecuting Jiba for fraud and perjury on behalf of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Johan Booysen.