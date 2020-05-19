AfriForum says NPA indicated its intention to prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba
AfriForum said that the move came after it threatened the NPA with a mandamus in November last year to force it to take a decision on Jiba's prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had informed its Private Prosecution Unit that it would be prosecuting former NPA Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba.
AfriForum said that the move came after it threatened the NPA with a mandamus in November last year to force the NPA to take a decision on Jiba's prosecution.
Jiba was fired in April last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa after an inquiry led by retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended she and former top prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi be sacked. The commission found that they were not fit and proper to hold office.
"The NPA’s about-turn to prosecute Jiba is not only a victory for AfriForum, but for everyone in the country who believes in equality before the law and who is against state capture. It is a pity that the Private Prosecution Unit first had to apply pressure to the NPA to simply do their work and prosecute prima facie cases," said Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum.
The lobby group also indicated that the NPA has assured its Private Prosecution Unit that Jiba's dossier was safe and had not been lost as claimed by media reports.
AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit has indicated that Advocate Gerrie Nel will be prosecuting Jiba for fraud and perjury on behalf of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Johan Booysen.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.