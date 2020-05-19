20°C / 22°C
ACDP: Criminal records for lockdown breeches a threat to employment prospects

There are thousands of South Africans who now have criminal records after being fined for trivial offences such as jogging or walking their dogs in violation of regulations.

Police make an arrest in Hillbrow, Johannesburg during day one of the coronavirus lockdown on 27 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African Christian Democratic Party has called on government to speed up processes to amend the Criminal Procedure Act so that those who violate the lockdown regulations won't have criminal records.

There are thousands of South Africans who now have criminal records after being fined for trivial offences such as jogging or walking their dogs in violation of regulations.

The ACDP said that the records were now threatening future job prospects.

ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart said that he had raised the matter with the Justice and Correctional Services Minister and was happy that government was working on changing the law.

