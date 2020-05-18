Without vaccine, we must live with COVID-19 for at least 18 months - SAMRC CEO

CAPE TOWN - The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said that work now had to be done to ensure that COVID-19 transmissions were minimised as we re-entered society post lockdown.

Dr Glenda Gray has clarified her comments about lockdown regulations.

Gray, who's a member of government's COVID-19 ministerial advisory council, recently said that the lockdown had no basis in science and should be lifted.

She said that the lockdown was very important in slowing down the virus and making sure that hospitals were ready for any cases that came in.

"The lockdown bought us time to prepare the country and the medical system for the infections that might come to the hospital. There is very little benefit and I think even the Minister of Health over the weekend also suggested there may be very little medical benefit beyond what has happened."

She said that the county had now moved into a new phase.

"Our job now is to ensure that we minimise transmissions as we re-enter society. We do know that the coronavirus is not going to go away at the end of September and the coronavirus usually lasts two or three seasons, so without a vaccine or antiviral we will have to coexist with this virus for at least 18 months."

