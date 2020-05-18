WC govt, taxi sector team up to provide curfew transport for healthcare workers

This service will transport essential healthcare workers who have been left stranded due to limited public transport operating hours in the evenings.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government and the minibus taxi industry have come together to make sure that healthcare workers are protected.

They've launched the red dot service.

This service will transport essential healthcare workers who have been left stranded due to limited public transport operating hours in the evenings.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the taxis would be available to Department of Health employees who needed to travel between 7pm and 5am.

"I've been inundated with calls from nurses, in particular, from a number of our hospitals in the city where people are complaining that after 7pm they're unable to get transport to take them home. We then communicated this to our partners in the minibus taxi industry."

Next month the service will also transport people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to public isolation and quarantine centres which have been established across the Cape.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.