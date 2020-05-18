WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses virtual 73rd session of World Health Assembly
The WHA is the supreme policy decision-making body of the WHO, governed by its 194-member states and consisting of health ministers.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the virtual 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), at the invitation of the director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom.
The WHA meets annually to discuss major policy questions and the work programme of the WHO. This year's meeting is conducted virtually, considering the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa has been invited to participate as a guest alongside the United Nations secretary general, H.E Mr Antonio Guterres; the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E Angela Merkel; the President of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr Moon Jae-in, and the Prime Minister of Barbados, H.E. Mia Amor Mottley.
Ramaphosa will use this opportunity to call on the international community and all member states to unite in global solidarity to tackle coronavirus and to work together to develop solutions.
