Tom Thabane steps down as Lesotho PM

MASERU - It is official. Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is out.

He has just addressed his Ha Abia constituency, saying that he is stepping down as prime minister but not as the All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader.

Earlier on Monday, deputy leader of new coalition partner the Democratic Congress (DC), Motlalentoa Letsosa, said that the state council had accepted the nomination of Moeketsi Majoro as the new prime minister and he’ll be sworn in on Tuesday.

The DC has signed a pact with Thabane’s ABC to form a new coalition that collapsed Thabane’s government in parliament last week.

The council of state that advises the king met earlier on Monday in what was expected to be Prime Minister Thabane’s last meeting.

It's not clear whether he left voluntarily or if he was forced out but shortly after he addressed his constituency with the news.

There’s no official government statement yet.

