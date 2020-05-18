Tom Thabane steps down as Lesotho PM
He has just addressed his Ha Abia constituency, saying that he is stepping down as prime minister but not ABC leader.
MASERU - It is official. Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is out.
He has just addressed his Ha Abia constituency, saying that he is stepping down as prime minister but not as the All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader.
• The rise and fall of Tom Thabane - a timeline
Earlier on Monday, deputy leader of new coalition partner the Democratic Congress (DC), Motlalentoa Letsosa, said that the state council had accepted the nomination of Moeketsi Majoro as the new prime minister and he’ll be sworn in on Tuesday.
The DC has signed a pact with Thabane’s ABC to form a new coalition that collapsed Thabane’s government in parliament last week.
The council of state that advises the king met earlier on Monday in what was expected to be Prime Minister Thabane’s last meeting.
It's not clear whether he left voluntarily or if he was forced out but shortly after he addressed his constituency with the news.
There’s no official government statement yet.
WATCH: Meet Lesotho’s new prime minister-designate, Moeketsi Majoro
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.