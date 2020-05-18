Search resumes for man suspected to have drowned in Bakoven
On Sunday, sea rescuers were alerted that a man had gone missing at sea after he slipped off the rocks into the surf at Beta Beach.
CAPE TOWN - A search operation has resumed on Monday morning for a man who was presumed to have drowned in Bakoven, on the west coast of the Cape Peninsula.
A search commenced but rescuers couldn't find the man.
The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon said: “Sea rescuers and dive searchers entered the water during strong current and high tide. Despite an extensive search, there was no sign of a the man who is believed to be from Nigeria and approximately in his late 20s.”
