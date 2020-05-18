SA records 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, WC still the biggest contributor
The latest figures also show that three more people died; all of them in the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen the biggest jump in newly recorded coronavirus infections at 1,160 and 890 of those, or 76%, are from the Western Cape.
This is what the authorities have been fearing: the numbers rising at an alarming rate.
#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 17 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/ivAa02sxXw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2020
The latest cycle of testing put the total number of positive cases at 15,515 but since more than 7,000 people have recovered, there are in fact just over 8,200 active cases.
The national death toll stands at 264; most of them elderly citizens and 56% are male.
The steady rise of cases will be key in determining which areas are moved to level three and which will remain under current restrictions or possibly even back to level five.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 15 515, the total number of deaths is 264 and the total recoveries is 7006. pic.twitter.com/MH3KJqKSnw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2020
