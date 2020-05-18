Release of 19,000 prisoners is necessary, Lamola tells Parly
MPs questioned Minister Ronald Lamola about the move which will see thousands of low-risk offenders paroled to curb the spread of COVID-19 behind bar.
CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has on Monday told members of Parliament the release of 19,000 prisoners was necessary.
MPs questioned Lamola about the move, which will see thousands of low-risk offenders paroled to curb the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.
The virus has already claimed four lives at correctional centres.
Lamola gave Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee a political overview of his department's plan.
He said it was informed by the number of positive tests picked up in some Eastern Cape and the Western Cape prisons.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the requirements to reduce the number of people in correctional centres.”
Lamola said although the virus has infected less than 1% of the prison population, overcrowding was a threat that would undermine efforts to fight the virus.
