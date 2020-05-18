Pupils affected by lockdown raise concerns about completing academic year

Thousands of pupils have had to turn to alternative methods of learning in a bid to continue the academic programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils who've been affected by the prolonged lockdown have voiced their concerns and a lack of progress since schools were forced to shut down in mid-March.

But this has not worked for all because of limited resources.

It's not known how exactly schools will reopen but it's hoped Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will provide clarity sometime on Monday after another meeting with the council of education ministers.

The department has proposed a risk-adjusted approach to the re-opening of schools under strict conditions in order to avoid a rapid spread of the coronavirus.

While the Department of Basic Education tries to save the academic year, thousands of pupils across the country have been severely affected by the closure of schools.

Taona Khoza a matric pupil from Holy Family College in Johannesburg said while she made progress with the online material provided by her school and the department, there were still challenges.

“My biggest fear is not being prepared for finals and teachers are unable to effectively communicate how certain questions can be tackled or approached in exams. The worry that I have is that with certain subjects, we haven’t covered the whole syllabus.”

Sandile Molala said he and his peers were desperate to complete their final year at Thuto Tiro Secondary School In Sebokeng, however, he was concerned about the risk of being infected with the COVID-19 if he returned to school next month.

“I hope that we find a good solution like a remote learning centre where we can learn for a few hours or class lessons with less learners with a timetable that schedules for learners so we can keep social distancing.”

Motshekga is on Monday expected to make an announcement about schools reopening.