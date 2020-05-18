Nxesi: R13bn paid out to 2 million workers through UIF since 16 April

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is disbursing the relief after businesses were forced to shut their doors during the national lockdown.

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Employment and Labour on Monday said that Minister Thulas Nxesi’s quest to ensure that vulnerable workers benefited from the COVID-19 relief scheme was beginning to bear fruit.

Millions were now being paid through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme.

Figures from the UIF showed that just over 14,000 domestic workers had benefitted from the special lockdown benefit.

Stats further showed that more than 10,000 employers had lodged claims on behalf of their domestic workers.

Nxesi said that while he was pleased that their efforts were beginning to bear fruit, he was also concerned that this number represented a drop in the ocean because there were almost one million domestic workers on their system.

In order to mitigate the worst effects of the lockdown, Nxesi again called on employers of domestic workers to apply on their behalf if they had not done so already.

Department officials were also going through the database to reach out to farmworkers who also fell in the most vulnerable groups category.

Nxesi said since 16 April, the department had distributed just over R13 billion to two million vulnerable workers, adding that behind these figures were real human beings who were being enabled to withstand the worst of the pandemic’s economic meltdown.

A total of over R2 billion that could possibly benefit more than 500,000 workers remained unpaid.

