Nehawu slams KZN govt over lack of details on closure of Stanger hospital

The hospital was re-opened on Monday without the provincial government giving clear reasons for what led to this decision.

DURBAN – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has criticised the KwaZulu-Natal government, accusing Premier Sihle Zikalala’s administration of failing to be transparent with the public.

This after provincial authorities closed the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital (formerly Stanger Hospital) on the province’s north coast following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Nehawu also called on provincial authorities to finalise their reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at Netcare’s St Augustine’s and Kingsway hospitals.

The General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital was closed over a week ago after nine mothers, two babies, four doctors and a nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

It's since emerged that a total number of 42 staff members from the facility were diagnosed with the virus.

Nehawu criticised the government for temporarily closing the hospital.

"We don’t understand why did the Department of Health, as well as the provincial government, took the decision to close the hospital because, as far as we are concerned, nothing new came out from that hospital since it’s closure," said Nehawu provincial spokesperson Ayanda Zulu.

Zulu called on the provincial government to provide clarity on what was done during the closure of the hospital.

