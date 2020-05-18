Motshekga to update SA tomorrow on schools reopening

Schools across the country have been closed since the March COVID-19 enforcede lockdown to help stop virus's spread.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will give update on the preparations for the re-opening of schools during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Schools across the country have been closed since the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, began in March. The department has postponed its briefing while it consulted with unions, teachers, healthcare and others to decide on a date that is safe for children to return to school.

Motshekga is scheduled to give the update at 4 pm in Pretoria.

The minister is on Monday meeting with education MECs, heads of departments and the council of education ministers to determine if school are ready to reopen in the near future.

"The purpose of the meeting will be to consider the work done by provinces this week including taking deliveries of the COVID-19 Essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools," the department said in a statement on Friday.

Unions and some experts are adamant schools will not be ready for re-opening on 1 June because of their different levels of organisation.

Motshekga wants to make sure there’s adequate detail and preparation about when schools can reopen safely as the country deals with the coronavirus.

The Department of Basic Education said there were some challenges with the deliveries of PPEs, which led to the cancellation of some contracts with service providers.