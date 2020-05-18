Are schools ready to reopen? Motshekga to meet with MECs, HODs

The department has appealed for patience as it works through the mammoth task of ensuring the safe return of thousands of pupils to classrooms as early as next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will meet again with MECs and heads of departments (HODs) on Monday to assess whether schools can be classified as ready to reopen after weeks of lost time.

Schools across the country were closed more than two months ago in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Government is now working to finalise plans aimed at gradually resuming teaching and learning.

It's been an anxious wait for parents, pupils and teachers alike and they're hoping to get some sort of direction this week on how to navigate the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

Unions and some experts are adamant schools will not be ready for re-opening on 1 June because of their different levels of organisation.

On Friday, Motshekga cited pressing issues such as personal protective equipment, which had not been delivered to some schools resulting in the cancellation of contracts.

There are also concerns around costs associated with the preparations, including the screening of pupils and the mass sanitisation.

It's been reported that government is looking at reopening schools on different dates with those located in high risk areas where there are more coronavirus cases restarting later.

It's hoped Motshekga will provide clarity at some point on Monday.