Mkhize: If WC COVID-19 measures don't work, virus will spread rapidly in SA

The Western Cape accounts for nearly 60% of infections and more than 56% of the deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that if measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Western Cape do not work, the virus is likely to rapidly move to other parts of the country when the economy reopens.

Pressure is mounting on government to gradually resume economic activity even after the biggest single-day jump in new infections.

Over 1,000 new cases were logged on Sunday night, pushing the national tally past 15,500.

While 7,000 people have recovered from the disease, 264 people have now died.

Mkhize said that they were working on a response specifically for this province.

"The first issue is that we deal with the health response and that response all along we had people going to the clinic, going to the doctor, and most of the people like to go to the clinic, so now we realise that our system is at a disadvantage in that over the years we have not built a proper community health system, a proper primary healthcare system."

INFECTION FIGURES NO SURPRISE

Mkhize said that he was not surprised by the rise in coronavirus infections but the rate at which they were rising was worrisome.

He said that the only comfort that could be taken from this was that South Africa was in the same situation as the rest of the world.

“And we hope that we ultimately get rid of all the coronavirus problems in the country. But we are worried about the rate of the spread, which is too fast and the trajectory, which is in the Western Cape, is something that has to be intervened upon and we are working on that. But the real issue is, you can’t have one province accounting for over 60% of the figures in the whole country and that province’s population is about 13%-15% of the country’s population.”

He said South Africa would have to reopen the economy before it could see a reduction in COVID-19 infections.

Mkhize said that the country had no choice but to open to the economy while the numbers were rising.

“People must have food, must go to work and because of that we must open the economy while we can see the infections are rising. When people call and say they don’t like the lockdown, we understand it’s true. I also don’t like it but I don’t it if we had any other option.”

