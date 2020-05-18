Marula Mine in Limpopo remains shut after 19 COVID-19 cases detected
The decision to shut down the mine, for now, was taken at the weekend after the cluster of infections was identified.
JOHANNESBURG - Operations at Impala Platinum's Marula Mine in Limpopo will remain suspended after 19 coronavirus cases were picked up after screening and testing.
The decision to shut down the mine, for now, was taken at the weekend after the cluster of infections was identified.
Impala Platinum has stressed that employees who tested positive were not working and had recently returned from other provinces.
They were also not showing any symptoms associated with the virus.
The mining company’s spokesperson Johan Theron said: “Fourteen of them were people that were coming back to work and we also found a primary contact in time and subsequently we also identified four of our medical staff at our clinic to be positive.”
