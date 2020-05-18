Lesotho’s Council of State meets in possibly Thabane’s final meeting as PM

The country and the media were waiting in anticipation for the decision of the Council of State on whether to save Prime Minister Tom Thabane or push him out.

MASERU - The Lesotho Council of State that advises the king is meeting on Monday in what is expected to be Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s last meeting.

Its members include the prime minister, speaker of the national assembly, the attorney-general, the army commander, the police commissioner, two current or former judges, MPs, and the Law Society.

It would also consider the attorney-general’s advice that Thabane cannot be removed if he does not resign.

The country and the media were waiting in anticipation for the decision of the Council of State. Around the country, people were calling into radio stations to say that they're waiting for the announcement.

Over the weekend, Attorney-General Haae Phoofolo - who is a member of the council - penned his views that removing Thabane without him resigning would be unconstitutional.

But that advice was criticised by some MPs who said that the powers and decisions of the legislature, including collapsing the government last week, were independent of the country’s top lawyer.

It’s now up to the council to save Thabane or push him out.

