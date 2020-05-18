Lesotho PM Thabane set to make official resignation announcement tomorrow

On Monday, he addressed his Ha Abia constituency in Maseru, saying that he was stepping down as prime minister but not as All Basotho Convention (ABC) party leader.

MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is keeping the country waiting until Tuesday morning to hear his official statement on his resignation.

On Monday, he addressed his Ha Abia constituency, saying that he was stepping down as prime minister but not as All Basotho Convention (ABC) party leader.

Lesotho has been waiting for an official statement announcing Thabane’s resignation but he said that he would make it tomorrow.

• The rise and fall of Tom Thabane - a timeline

Government spokesperson Nthakeng Selinyane: "From government's secretary that the prime minister will announce his resignation and address the nation tomorrow morning."

The council of state, who advises the king, met earlier in what was expected to be Thabane’s last meeting with it.

It’s not clear whether he left voluntarily or if he was forced out but shortly after he addressed his constituency.

The Democratic Congress DC has signed a pact with Thabane’s ABC to form a new coalition that collapsed Thabane’s government in parliament last week.

DC deputy leader DC Motlalentoa Letsosa said that the state council had accepted the nomination of Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro as the new prime minister and he’ll be sworn in tomorrow.

But it's not clear if that’ll be before or after Thabane’s official statement.