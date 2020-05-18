Lamola seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid-era laws

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola in Parliament on Monday repeated calls for the reviewing of the Criminal Procedure Act and the Correctional Services Act which he said contributed to high prison numbers.

Giving a political overview on his department's annual performance plans on Monday, Lamola repeated calls for the reviewing of the Criminal Procedure Act and the Correctional Services Act which he said contributed to high prison numbers.

The Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 has been amended over the decades but Minister Lamola said that it still did not cater for a constitutional democracy.

He now wants the apartheid-era legislation reviewed, repealed and replaced.

"I'm sure that the honourable members will agree with me that the Criminal Procedure Act was promulgated with a different society in mind and as we speak today in a constitutional order, we will have to make it compatible with the current circumstances. Although it has been amended several times, it still needs reworking."

Lamola said that outdated laws weren't the only things that need changing.

They will also look at prioritising ICT infrastructure so they can be responsive to digital transformation initiatives and improved service delivery.