Lamola seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid-era laws
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola in Parliament on Monday repeated calls for the reviewing of the Criminal Procedure Act and the Correctional Services Act which he said contributed to high prison numbers.
CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola wants major changes to apartheid-era laws.
Giving a political overview on his department's annual performance plans on Monday, Lamola repeated calls for the reviewing of the Criminal Procedure Act and the Correctional Services Act which he said contributed to high prison numbers.
The Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 has been amended over the decades but Minister Lamola said that it still did not cater for a constitutional democracy.
He now wants the apartheid-era legislation reviewed, repealed and replaced.
"I'm sure that the honourable members will agree with me that the Criminal Procedure Act was promulgated with a different society in mind and as we speak today in a constitutional order, we will have to make it compatible with the current circumstances. Although it has been amended several times, it still needs reworking."
Lamola said that outdated laws weren't the only things that need changing.
They will also look at prioritising ICT infrastructure so they can be responsive to digital transformation initiatives and improved service delivery.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.