KZN's Zikala still waiting on govt response to R1bn COVID-19 funding request

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the province was still awaiting a response from national government on its request of R1 billion extra funding for its Education Department in the wake of COVID-19.

The province approached national government for extra funding earlier this month, saying that this would enable them to ensure the safety of pupils and educators for the rest of the academic year.

Provincial authorities said that the funds would be utilised to hire additional educators, purchase hygiene material and ensure that schools can contain the spread of COVID-19 within their premises.

Premier Zikalala said that despite a delayed response from national government on its funding request, the province was confident that it would be able to cater for matric pupils when they returned to class next month.

"When schools open on 1 June, you will have a high school or secondary with only grade 12 and for that period they will have enough space, enough classes to ensure social distancing."

The premier said that the deep cleaning and fumigation of schools was underway.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief the nation on Tuesday on government’s phased approach to the reopening of schools.

