KZN's Zikala still waiting on govt response to R1bn COVID-19 funding request
The province approached national government for extra funding earlier this month, saying that this would enable them to ensure the safety of pupils and educators for the rest of the academic year.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the province was still awaiting a response from national government on its request of R1 billion extra funding for its Education Department in the wake of COVID-19.
The province approached national government for extra funding earlier this month, saying that this would enable them to ensure the safety of pupils and educators for the rest of the academic year.
Provincial authorities said that the funds would be utilised to hire additional educators, purchase hygiene material and ensure that schools can contain the spread of COVID-19 within their premises.
Premier Zikalala said that despite a delayed response from national government on its funding request, the province was confident that it would be able to cater for matric pupils when they returned to class next month.
"When schools open on 1 June, you will have a high school or secondary with only grade 12 and for that period they will have enough space, enough classes to ensure social distancing."
The premier said that the deep cleaning and fumigation of schools was underway.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief the nation on Tuesday on government’s phased approach to the reopening of schools.
WATCH: Covid-19 - Situation Desk - 18 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.