KZN authorities welcome 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
DURBAN - Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are in high spirits after recording a 60% COVID-19 recovery rate.
This was revealed by Premier Sihle Zikalala at a press briefing held in Durban on Sunday.
KZN’s recovery rate is above the national average, which is currently at 42%.
Zikalala said the province was now finalising plans for the peak of infections, which was expected to occur later this year.
Zikalala said the province’s mass screening and testing programme had yielded positive results.
“More than 2.4 million people in the province have been screened for COVID-19. More than 59,000 people have been tested. We also have 806 recoveries.”
Zikalala said he was confident that the province would not be overwhelmed when the virus peaked as they have prepared health facilities.
“We have managed to prepare more than 6,400 beds for isolation, quarantine, high care and ICU throughout the province with each and every district well represented.”
At the same time, Zikalala wants the entire province to move to level three regulations later this month.
This despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last week that high infection areas would remain in level four.
