Jinping says China has full confidence in WHO's COVID-19 response

MASERU - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that his country had full confidence in the World Health Organisation (WHO) to lead the COVID-19 global response.

XI said that his country shared information on COVID-19 as soon as it could in what appeared to be an apparent response to US President Donald Trump’s accusations that China withheld information.

He addressed an online meeting of the World Health Assembly.

XI said the world should support Africa with technological and human resources to fight COVID-19

He said that China was pledging $2 billion for the WHO to lead the global response and deployed 46 Chinese COVID-19 teams in Africa.

But the key now was economic relief.

"China will work with other G20 members to implement debt service suspension initiative for the poorest countries," XI said.

He also defended his country against accusations that it had concealed information.

"At the earliest possible time, we have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation," he said.



Xi said China was trying to ensure the health of not just the Chinese, but the globe. He also appealed for solidarity and international cooperation.