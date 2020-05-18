Hawks bust truck carrying about R30m worth of cocaine on N1
Officers found 38 packages of cocaine in the vehicle, which was en route to Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - A truck carrying cocaine worth around R30 million was pulled over early on Sunday morning at a filling station on the N1.
A man has also been taken into custody.
“The truck was intercepted at a petrol station on the N1 in the early hours of Sunday. A search of the container ensued in earnest and members managed to seize a total of 38 cocaine wrapped packages weighing 1kg each. A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and the truck was also seized.
“Preliminary investigations have established that the container came from abroad and transited through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town,” the South African Police Service said in a statement.
The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has applauded the team for the arrest and drug seizure.
