Gauteng's Digital Legislature aims to ensure that the business of the Legislature remains in full force and that citizens remain represented.

On 19 May 2020, at 10am, the speaker of the Gauteng provincial legislature Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe will convene the Legislature’s first ever Virtual House Sitting, marking it the official launch of the Gauteng’s Digital Legislature.

Necessitated by the current Covid-19 pandemic and regulations put in place to curb the further spread of the virus - the move to go digital aims to ensure that the business of the Legislature remains in full force - and that Citizens’ rights and views remain the center of our focus as we continue our fight against the virus.

The Virtual House Sitting will offer Gauteng Premier David Makhura together with other Members of the Executive Council (MECs) an opportunity to respond to questions posed by Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) as

part of their oversight mandate and holding the Executive accountable.

Some of these questions relate to the decisions and activities of the Gauteng Provincial Government during the nationwide lockdown.

_The proceedings of the Virtual House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This article first appeared on 702 : [SPONSORED] Gauteng legislature to host its 1st EVER virtual house sitting