Gatesville hospital celebrates release of COVID-19 recovered Bathandwa Zuzo

CAPE TOWN - A man who has been in hospital for three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 has been discharged.

Bathandwa Zuzo had to be put on a ventilator at the Gatesville hospital after he contracted the virus.

The focus was on hope and recovery as medical staff bid farewell to Zuzo on Monday after a month of care, including some time on a ventilator.

#Covid19SA a 48 year old man has been discharged from the Melomed Gatesvulle hospital. He’s been in hospital for 3 weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. JK pic.twitter.com/uY7gCjZ2Hp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2020

Applause filled the reception area as the 48-year-old was discharged.

Zuzo's wife waited patiently to see her husband for the first time in almost a month.

“I am happy now because my husband is out of hospital, he survived,” she said.

After receiving permission from doctors, she kissed him.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was also there to celebrate with the couple.

“Today, we are so happy and celebrating, we welcome Zuzo - who even went under ventilation - back.”

Zuzo is among 3,500 people who have beaten the virus in the Cape.