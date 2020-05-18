Games without spectators only a short-term solution - Wenger
The German Bundesliga became the first major soccer league to resume since the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down sports earlier this year, and its return behind closed doors is being closely watched by other leagues.
BENGALURU - Staging football matches without spectators must only be a short-term fix during the COVID-19 pandemic as the prolonged absence of fans could damage the game, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said.
The German Bundesliga became the first major soccer league to resume since the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down sports earlier this year, and its return behind closed doors is being closely watched by other leagues.
“Will it survive long-term? Will it damage the show long-term without supporters? I am convinced of that,” Fifa’s head of global development Wenger told beIN Sport.
“You cannot imagine a whole season without any spectators. That’s why I believe it a short-term solution.
“It is still the best possible way to get a verdict for the end of the season. It’s better than any other decision.”
England’s Premier League is hopeful ‘Project Restart’, which envisages a return to action in June, can gain momentum after clubs hold a conference call on Monday to vote on a return to group training but matches will be played in empty stadiums.
The Frenchman added that health concerns should take priority in any decision to restart play.
“We can’t be guided too much by financial reasons and take such a big gamble,” he added. “We have to first make sure this is medically safe.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.