EC Premier welcomes arrival of Cuban doctors to assist with COVID-19 response

Twenty healthcare workers will from Monday be deployed to boost the province’s response to the disease.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed a team of Cuban doctors, saying that they would greatly assist in the province’s multi-faceted approach to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty healthcare workers will from Monday be deployed to boost the province’s response to the disease.

Team leader of Cuban doctors Dr McCalla cherished memories of both the 1st SA President Dr Nelson Mandela & Cuban President Fidel Castro as they paved the way for this partnership btwn the 2 countries under trying times@PresidencyZA@GovernmentZA@digitalmzu8 @DrZweliMkhize pic.twitter.com/owYaz3m2ec — @healthecmec (@healthecmec) May 18, 2020

The Eastern Cape has the third-highest number of coronavirus infections in the country with almost 2,000, and 35 deaths.

The Cuban health professionals specialise in general and family medicine, information management, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.

They will be deployed to hotspots like the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros.

Mabuyane said the team would greatly assist with the province’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

"We are focusing on containing the spread of this virus by ramping up our approach on massive screening, massive testing and contact tracing, and quarantine, as well as isolation," he said.

Thirteen Cuban doctors were welcomed to the North West over the weekend and started working on Monday.

Twenty-eight health experts are to assist in the Western Cape’s COVID-19 response, while 11 will be deployed to different areas in the Northern Cape.

