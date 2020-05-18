Dunnoon community concerned about ‘long’ process of de-densifying

Two informal settlements in Cape Town, Greater Kosovo and Dunoon, have been identified for de-densification by Human Settlement and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu - to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - While plans to de-densify informal settlements in Cape Town under way, the Dunoon community is concerned that the process is taking too long as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to rise.

The Department of Western Cape Human Settlements said at this stage, the layout plans were done, a statutory planning application process had commenced and an urgent housing application had been submitted to the City of Cape Town and was waiting for approval before it could start.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has mentioned on more than one occasion that Dunoon is a hot spot and has developed a plan to deal with the informal settlement.

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said while people wait anxiously for some sort of movement from government, the rate of infections was increasing at an alarming rate.

“People need to move to those structures as soon as possible, but there are delays. The City of Cape Town, together with the provincial government, need to take us into confidence. This should have been done months ago.”

The provincial government plans to provide temporary accommodation for 10,000 residents, this will consist of 1,500 structures for Dunoon residents and 2,000 structures for the Greater Kosovo residents.

Makeleni said feedback from the City was not free-flowing and said residents wanted answers.

The department has told EWN that depending on when planning approvals are granted and if these processes are not fast-tracked, the first group of people can only move at the end of July.