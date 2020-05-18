Dolly has no plans to retire from Bafana Bafana, wants to stay in Europe

Keagan Dolly had a stop-start 2019 campaign with Bafana Bafana after sustaining a groin injury that saw him miss out on participating at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

JOHANNESBURG - Keagan Dolly insists he has no plans to retire from the South African national team despite his continued absence from the side due to injury.

He made a return to the team in October of the same year in a match against Mali but had to be taken off with another injury.

In the months since, the Montpellier midfielder suffered a leg break that also resulted him losing his spot at the club.

Despite those setbacks, he still wants to play for the national team.

"I tend to want to do too much to prove I deserve to be there but for the future, I've learnt. I know how to deal with the traveling and going back to Bafana," he told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) during an online press briefing on Sunday.

"I'm not thinking of retiring, right now, from my international career. I think I still have a lot to prove, especially with Bafana and here in Europe. Now I'm just trying to get focused on being fully fit and staying injury free."

With a new coach Molefi Ntseki at the helm, Dolly has revealed what he misses the most about Bafana.

"I miss the setup," he said. "I miss the people I played with in the past but at this point in time, I'm just focused on getting my career here in Europe back on track again. In the future, I hope once I can get my career back on track here in Europe, I can get back into Bafana."

With Dolly having lost his place in the Montpellier side due to injury, rumors have indicated that the midfielder could leave the club and return to the Absa Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs or former club Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly keen on his services.

But Dolly still feels he has a lot to prove and wants to stay in Europe.

"I've gotten used to the culture and language here in France. If there is a possibility to stay in Ligue 1, at Montpellier, I'd be happy. The one good thing about teams here in Europe is that if you serve them well, they will treat you well, no matter your age. If nothing pops up here in France or with Montpellier, I would be happy to go to a place in Europe where I can just enjoy football and play again."