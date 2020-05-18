DA to ensure all its structures are represented at virtual elective conference

The party's federal executive council has resolved to hold the online congress on 31 October.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday said it would ensure that all its structures were represented when it holds its virtual elective conference later this year.

The party's federal executive council has resolved to hold the online congress on 31 October.

It was initially slated to take place at the end of this month, but those plans were changed because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus lockdown.

The DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng's John Moodey as well as Mbali Ntuli from KwaZulu-Natal will go head-to-head for the top post.

The DA said it had already tested the online platform by holding the mayoral selection panel and a town hall meeting, which had more than 10,000 viewers.

The party’s Federal Council chair Helen Zille and the chief operations officer, Liana van Wyk, have been tasked with preparing a detailed proposal on the plan to hold the congress and present a report on the state of readiness in July.

Zille said systems would be put in place to ensure that every delegate would be able to participate fully and fairly.

“When we first started to hold our annual general meetings online, we started in certain places and that is working very well.”

She said the policy conference, which was scheduled to take place last month would now take place in September.