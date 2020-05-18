CT mechanic caught doing 247km/h while 'testing' client's bike
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that speeding had also become an issue as roads were now much emptier.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's traffic officers have issues over 20,000 fines over the past week.
Over 900 of these fines were issued to motorists who were contravening the lockdown regulations.
"On Wednesday, a mechanic taking a client's motorcycle for a test drive was arrested after he passed a Ghost Squad officer at high speed on the N1 towards Bellville. The officer tailed the rider who was travelling at around 247km/h according to his speedometer. He pulled over the rider who was arrested for reckless and negligent driving."
At the same time, Metro Police officers have issued over 500 fines to those not obeying lockdown regulations.
Officers also arrested two people for transporting alcohol.
