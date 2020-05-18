Crime in CT's CBD dropped 73% during lockdown - CCID
Ninety-four incidents of crime were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 reports during the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).
CAPE TOWN - Crime in the Cape Town city centre has dropped by 73% across all crime categories during the nationwide lockdown.
This is compared with the number of incidents recorded over the same period last year.
The statistics have been released by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).
Safety & security manager for the CCID, Mo Hendricks: "Aside from the illegal sale of cigarettes and individuals breaking curfew regulations, the main crimes have included fighting in public, possession of illegal substances and possible stolen goods and prostitution. This is a definite change in crime categories over previous years where contact crime took precedence."
