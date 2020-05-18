Comrades Marathon organisers launch virtual race

The ultramarathon is all set to stage the world’s greatest virtual event with runners from around the globe invited to participate on Sunday, 14 June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Following on from last week’s historic cancellation of the 2020 Comrades Marathon and the cancellation or postponement of nearly every mass-participation running event in the world, the Comrades Marathon Association on Monday announced the launch of the Comrades Marathon Association officially sanctioned virtual race, ‘Race the Comrades Legends’.

The organisers are all set to stage the virtual event, with runners from around the globe invited to participate on Sunday, 14 June 2020, effectively one month from now, and entry is free to all South African runners who entered the 2020 Comrades Marathon.

The association says the ‘Race the Comrades Legends’ is a great option for runners who for months have done training runs in isolation and no longer feel part of a close-knit running community.

The ‘Race the Comrades Legends’ will provide a platform to engage with other runners throughout South Africa and the rest of the world as well as the opportunity for family members to participate in the action, all with the reassurance of safety and convenience, while here in South Africa doing so within the constraints of the government’s national lockdown regulations.

The official Comrades Marathon website will include an online functionality where runners can virtually compete, run with and compare with each other and the likes of Bruce Fordyce, Frith van der Merwe, Samuel Tshabalala and many others; where each participant creates their own personal story and on completion is able to earn a real medal.

All that runners need to do is go to the Comrades website; register for ‘Race The Comrades Legends’; select their distance of 5km, 10km, 21km, 45km or 90km.

Runners will also have the option of donating to an official Comrades Amabeadibeadi charity should they so wish.

CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn said: “We welcome all athletes to be a part of ‘Race The Comrades Legends’. This is one of those innovations that will add to the Comrades spirit on Sunday, 14 June on what would have been our 95th race day but has obviously had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

She added: "As always, we expect that our athletes will take the necessary precautions and observe the relevant constraints of the national lockdown and adhere to social distancing norms, no matter which country you are in. However, this is one race in which we wish to unite South Africa and the world in one amazing virtual event."