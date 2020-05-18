Celtic declared champions as Scottish season is ended
Neil Lennon's men were 13 points clear at the top of the table when the season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic in March with eight games remaining for the majority of clubs.
LONDON - Celtic were crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth consecutive season as the Scottish Premiership campaign was declared over on Monday.
Second-placed Rangers had a game in hand to try and cut that gap and were due to face Celtic twice more before the end of the season.
A points-per-game method for determining final league placings also sees bottom club Hearts relegated unless there is any progress in talks over league reconstruction.
The three leagues below the Premiership were ended over a month ago when clubs passed a controversial resolution that allowed the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) board to also bring the top flight to a halt if it deemed the games could no longer be played.
In a meeting last week, Premiership clubs agreed finishing the season was no longer a realistic option.
🗣 “We dedicate this title to everyone who has cared for us and all those who have been affected by these times of challenge and difficulty.”#CelticFC Chief Executive Peter Lawwell 🍀🟢— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) May 18, 2020
Thank you for your wonderful support, Celts! 👏 #9INAROW 9️⃣🏆
🍀⚪ Our 9, is your 9. We dedicate this league title to you 💚— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) May 18, 2020
Celtic Football Club - #9INAROW CHAMPIONS! 🏆9️⃣#StayHomeStaySafe
Scottish clubs will not be allowed to return to training until 10 June at the earliest.
The cost of testing and the fact a high percentage of players will be out of contract in May and June were also highlighted by clubs as reasons why making a return to finishing the campaign in Scotland was impractical.
"The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect," the league said in a statement.
By calling the season to an end, the SPFL can now release a final instalment of prize money to clubs based on their league position.
"On Friday, Premiership clubs expressed their clear and unanimous view that there was no realistic prospect of completing the outstanding fixtures from season 2019/20," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.
"The SPFL board met this morning and in line with the express agreement of member clubs in April, the board determined that League season 2019/20 and the Premiership be brought to an end.
"This decision now enables us to pay out around £7 million ($8.5 million) in fees to help clubs stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time."
Leagues in France, Belgium and the Netherlands have also called their seasons to a premature end.
However, many more across Europe are hoping to follow the example of Germany's Bundesliga, which has already returned behind closed doors and with a series of strict safety measures to protect players and staff.
