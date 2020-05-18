Boy (4) drowns after falling into sewage drain at Mahikeng school
It’s still unclear how the boy gained entry into the school premises and authorities are investigating.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department has confirmed that a 4-year-old boy has drowned after falling inside a sewage drain at a school in Mahikeng.
Schools have been closed for two months now as the country grapples to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
It’s still unclear how the boy gained entry into the school premises and authorities are investigating.
The North West Education Department said that it was shocked by the death of the boy, who drowned on Sunday after falling inside a sewage drain at the Sejankabo Secondary School.
School officials said that criminals had been stealing the drainage lids at the institution and were selling them for cash.
The provincial Education Department said that it was saddened by the incident, which occurred during the lockdown period.
Meanwhile, as the country continues to wait for clarity on when schools will reopen nationwide, Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday.
She convened a meeting on Monday with MECs and provincial heads of department to assess the state of readiness for the resumption of the 2020 academic calendar.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.