Boy (4) drowns after falling into sewage drain at Mahikeng school

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department has confirmed that a 4-year-old boy has drowned after falling inside a sewage drain at a school in Mahikeng.

Schools have been closed for two months now as the country grapples to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s still unclear how the boy gained entry into the school premises and authorities are investigating.

The North West Education Department said that it was shocked by the death of the boy, who drowned on Sunday after falling inside a sewage drain at the Sejankabo Secondary School.

School officials said that criminals had been stealing the drainage lids at the institution and were selling them for cash.

The provincial Education Department said that it was saddened by the incident, which occurred during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, as the country continues to wait for clarity on when schools will reopen nationwide, Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday.

She convened a meeting on Monday with MECs and provincial heads of department to assess the state of readiness for the resumption of the 2020 academic calendar.

