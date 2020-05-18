Batohi concerned after NPA prosecutor arrested for alleged corruption

The prosecutor allegedly demanded the money from an accused in order to make a negligence and reckless case disappear.

JOHANNESBURG – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Advocate Shamila Batohi on Monday said that she was concerned by corruption allegations against one of their prosecutors.

This after a prosecutor appeared at Thohoyandou magistrates court on Monday for allegedly soliciting a bribe of R6,000.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said: "It is extremely disturbing that one of our own, who is supposed to be at the forefront of the fight against corruption, a major scourge in our country which is a priority focus area for the NPA find himself facing allegations as a prosecutor. The law will take its course and that they were considering initiating disciplinary proceedings in line with its framework."