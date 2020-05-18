ANC Nyanga ward councillor & son (13) recovering in hospital after being shot

Nokuthula Bolitye and the 13-year-old were attacked at their home in the Nyanga area last Thursday evening.

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor and her son are recovering in hospital on Monday after they were shot.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

The Nyanga community policing forum's Martin Makasi said: “Unfortunately, at this stage, we don’t know what really led to the attack and we are not even sure who is behind the attack.”