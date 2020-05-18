ANC Nyanga ward councillor & son (13) recovering in hospital after being shot
Nokuthula Bolitye and the 13-year-old were attacked at their home in the Nyanga area last Thursday evening.
CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor and her son are recovering in hospital on Monday after they were shot.
Nokuthula Bolitye and the 13-year-old were attacked at their home in the Nyanga area on Thursday.
The motive behind the attack is still unclear.
The Nyanga community policing forum's Martin Makasi said: “Unfortunately, at this stage, we don’t know what really led to the attack and we are not even sure who is behind the attack.”
