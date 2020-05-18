15,000 farmers’ applications for COVID-19 relief fund approve - Didiza

Government has set aside R1.2 billion for farmers struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza on Sunday said of the more than 55,000 applications received from farmers to access the COVID-19 agricultural disaster fund, 15,000 had been approved so far.

Most applications were made by Eastern Cape farmers.

The department's Rirhandzu Shilote said: “We are looking for small farms with an annual turnover of between R20,00 and R1 million and these could be in communal areas or commercial farms. The maximum amount will be R50,000 per applicant. Some people will get less than that, depending on the size of their farming.”