WC human settlements dept pleased deadline for moving house has been lifted
Previously, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations, the government said that people can move to new homes on a once-off basis only until 7 June.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Human Settlements Department said it is pleased with the decision by national government by removing the deadline for people to move to their new homes.
During the lockdown period, many were stuck in their homes, unable to move.
Previously, government said that people can move to new homes on a once-off basis only until 7 June.
Now, the new Gazetted regulations as signed into law, by Minister Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, means that the directives as issued on 7 May, are repealed.
MEC Tertuis Simmers said, “I would like to encourage all those who have been looking forward to this opportunity to utilise it whilst continuing to follow all protocol to ensure that there are no chances of spreading COVID-19.”
NOWHERE TO CALL HOME - MUIZENBERG'S HOMELESS PEOPLE ASK CITY TO INTERVENE
Meanwhile, the Muizenberg Improvement District said scores of homeless people are now camped out in a local park, saying they came from the City's Strandfontein macro homeless site that had recently been closed.
The homeless were initially temporarily housed at the Strandfontein Sports Field but after various complaints the site was shut down earlier this month.
Now many have set up makeshift shelters and tents at a park in Muizenberg, while others are living in the bushes.
The homeless community voiced their concerns and held a demonstration calling on the Cityof Cape Town to intervene and find alternative accommodation for them.
