WATCH LIVE: Minister Thoko Didiza briefing on agriculture sector disaster fund
Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza is briefed the media on the department's disaster fund during the coronavirus crisis.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza said that 15,036 applications out of over 50,000 have been approved.
Didiza is briefed the media in Pretoria, on the department's disaster fund during the coronavirus crisis.
The minister said after the 22 April 2020 deadline her department received 55,155 applications for relief. She added that the value of the assistance to the farmers whose applications have been approved amounts to just over R500 million.
