Didiza: More than R500 mln allocated to over 15,000 farmers from disaster fund
Briefing media in Pretoria on Sunday, Minister Thoko Didiza said of more than 50,000 applications that were received 15,036 have been approved.
JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has announced the approval of more than 15,000 applications, from farmers across the country, for the disaster management fund during the coronavirus.
Briefing media in Pretoria on Sunday, Didiza said more than 50,000 applications were received but only those who successfully submitted their applications by the 22 April 2020 deadline, and met the set criteria, were approved.
“I am pleased to announce that after the closing date, 55,155 applications were received. The Eastern Cape Province received the highest number of applications followed by the Northern Cape and North West. To date, 15,036 applications have been approved valued just over R500 million in favour of smallholder and communal farmers.”
The minister gave the breakdown for provinces.
_ Free State 389_
_ KwaZulu-Natal 2, 812_
_ Northern Cape 1,435 _
_ Gauteng 1,045_
_ Mpumalanga 999_
_ North West 3,153_
_ Limpopo 1,994_
Eastern Cape 1,622
_ Western Cape 1,587_
Didiza said applicants will first be told of their success before further detail is made public.
WATCH: Minister Thoko Didiza briefing on Agricultural Disaster Fund
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.