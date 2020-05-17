Teary goodbyes at Dr Clarence Mini’s funeral in Fourways

Dr Clarence Mini succumbed to COVID-19-related complications earlier this week after being in hospital for more than a month.

JOHANNESBURG – The family, friends and colleague of Dr Clarence Mini paid their last respects to at the funeral service for the late health activist held on Sunday.

Only a handful of individuals have gathered at Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, to bid farewell to the chairperson of the council for medical schemes – with proceedings also being streamed online as part of efforts to adhere to the COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Mini, who has been hailed as a champion for health and human rights, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications earlier this week after being in hospital for more than a month.

In a heartfelt tribute close friend, Dr Brian Midolf thanked the medical giant.

“I loved your wit your genuineness, your integrity, your selflessness and your concern for fellow man – and finally, for placing your trust in me as your friend and your doctor.”

Former health minister, now home affairs minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said: “Comrade Mini, you served the nation with distinction, we shall forever be inspired by your good life and immense contribution to society. I have never seen you being overwhelmed by any problem.”

He said Mini supported the growth of South Africa's health system despite its challenges.

“He worked with people who wrongly believed [national health insurance] NHI, that government wanted to introduce, spells the end of their existence. He embraced it fully and even worked on the development of its policy and persuaded members of the board of healthcare funders to embrace it and even pass resolutions that they will support it.”

WATCH: Dr Clarence Mini memorial service