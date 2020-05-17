South Africa’s COVID-19 cases now at 14,355 with 14 new deaths
Fourteen more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded. The total number of fatalities now stands at 261.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91% of the new coronavirus cases in the country. The health department reported 831 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the national total to 14,355.
In the latest statement from the health department, the Western Cape was still the national epicentre, accounting for 8,404 of the overall cases. It’s followed by Gauteng with 2,262 and the Eastern Cape with 1,812.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 14 355, total number of deaths is 261 and recoveries are 6478. pic.twitter.com/LW6C8UQSkg— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 16, 2020
THREE CAPE TOWN POLICE STATIONS SHUT DOWN DUE TO COVID-19
Three police stations will remain closed in Cape Town after South African Police Service (Saps) officers tested positive for COVID-19.
In recent weeks, several Saps buildings have been closed due to staff contracting the virus.
As the COVID- 19 lockdown continues, more police officers across the Western Cape are contracting the virus resulting in the temporary closure of police stations.
Sea Point, Mowbray and Stellenbosch police stations have been closed.
Sea Point Police Station was shut on Friday and is operating from a mobile unit.
The Mowbray Police Station also relocated its community service centre to another building on the premises while the decontamination process is underway.
Stellenbosch has moved to the detective building.
In recent days, the Woodstock Saps was also affected, the decontamination process has been completed and the building has been reopened.
The Saps said officers who have been in contact with infected members are undergoing the necessary screening and has been placed under quarantine.
