Sekhukhune Municipality blames mines for COVID-19 infections
The district's command council said it is concerned about the rapid spread of infections - after 19 employees at the Implat's Marula Mine in Driekop tested positive for the virus.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sekhukhune Municipality in Limpopo is blaming mines operating in the area for its coronavirus outbreak.
The district's command council said it is concerned about the rapid spread of infections - after 19 employees at the Implat's Marula Mine in Driekop tested positive for the virus.
While the province has one of the lowest numbers of infections in the country, the district's mayor - Stanley Ramaila said the areas are fast becoming the epicentre of the province with 26 confirmed cases.
“Evidently in the district are the breeding ground for the coronavirus because all these active infections were recorded in the eastern limb of the Bushveld complex. He is, therefore, pleading with communities around the mines to be extremely vigilant but at the same time, calling on mines to increase their health and safety protocol,” said mayoral spokesperson Willie Mosoma.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.