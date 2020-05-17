Sekhukhune Municipality blames mines for COVID-19 infections

The district's command council said it is concerned about the rapid spread of infections - after 19 employees at the Implat's Marula Mine in Driekop tested positive for the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sekhukhune Municipality in Limpopo is blaming mines operating in the area for its coronavirus outbreak.

The district's command council said it is concerned about the rapid spread of infections - after 19 employees at the Implat's Marula Mine in Driekop tested positive for the virus.

While the province has one of the lowest numbers of infections in the country, the district's mayor - Stanley Ramaila said the areas are fast becoming the epicentre of the province with 26 confirmed cases.

“Evidently in the district are the breeding ground for the coronavirus because all these active infections were recorded in the eastern limb of the Bushveld complex. He is, therefore, pleading with communities around the mines to be extremely vigilant but at the same time, calling on mines to increase their health and safety protocol,” said mayoral spokesperson Willie Mosoma.