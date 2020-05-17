Manhunt on for 4 escapees from Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison

It's understood the four fugitives were awaiting trial for crimes that include robbery and housebreaking when they made their getaway from the facility.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are still searching for four detainees who escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

It's understood the four fugitives were awaiting trial when they made their getaway from the facility which is thought to among those with the highest level of security in the country.

Their crimes include theft, armed robbery and housebreaking.

RT #sapsGP Dangerous suspects #escaped from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services in the early hours of this morning. Manhunt launched for 4 #escapees. Info-> #CrimeStop 08600 10111 or #MySAPSapp MEhttps://t.co/oVR7NsM2CU pic.twitter.com/ZC1Ai2tGY1 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 16, 2020

The police's Kay Makhubele is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to their re-arrest.

“Police have launched massive manhunt following the escape of four awaiting trail prisoners. anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or crime stop.”