KZN wants to move to level 3 lockdown despite high COVID-19 infections

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial administration wants the whole province to de-escalate to level 3 lockdown regulations. This is despite President Cyril Ramaphosa saying last week that areas with a high infection rate will remain under level 4 regulations.

Highly infected areas in the country include the Thekwini district, which has over 60% of the total coronavirus cases in the province.

The province now has a total of 1,373 positive cases. Of these, 866 positive cases have been recorded in eThekwini.

Zikalala said the province’s COVID-19 screening and testing programme will be intensified under level t3 regulations.

“Contact tracing, screening and COVID-19 testing will have to be focused.”

Zikalala has urged businesses preparing to resume their operations under level 3 regulations to ensure the safety of workers.

“All businesses have to be sanitised. We must prove that social distancing can be done in workplaces and in public.”

ANC WARNS OF POTENTIAL DISASTER IN WC

The African National Congress (ANC) led alliance in the Western Cape is warning of a health disaster if the province is allowed to move to level 3 lockdown.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that most parts of the country will see eased lockdown restrictions, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said his province is ready for a lower level of lockdown.

This is despite the Western Cape accounting for almost 60% of confirmed cases in the country, with 8,404 cases and 149 deaths.