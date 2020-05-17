DA fedex resolves to hold online elective congress in October

The party’s leaders met on Saturday and decided to elect its leaders at a virtual congress on 31 October 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal executive has resolved that the party’s elective conference will be held online later this year.

The official opposition party was meant to hold its elective congress at the end of this month.

It said its policy conference will also take place virtually in September.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille said, “The meeting mandated me and our chief operations officer Liana van Wyk to be in charge of preparing a full plan for the presentation of the federal council that meets in July so that they can be satisfied that we are indeed capable of pulling of an electoral congress online.”