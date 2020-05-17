COVID-19: WC presents ‘hotspot management’ approach for NCC’s consideration

The Western Cape accounts for almost 60% of South Africa's coronavirus cases.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premiere Alan Winde said the provincial government’s proposed "hotspot management" approach to tackling the spread of COVID-19 will be taken to the national command council for consideration.

Winde joined South Africa's eight other premiers in attending the virtual meeting of the President's national coordinating council.

Winde's office revealed that of its 8,507 cases; 6,097 have recovered.

“We again put forward our proposal for hot spot management and this presentation go through now to the national command council.”

Meanwhile, three police stations will remain closed in Cape Town after South African Police Service (Saps) officers tested positive for COVID-19.

In recent weeks, several Saps buildings have been closed due to staff contracting the virus.

Sea Point, Mowbray, and Stellenbosch police stations have been closed, while the decontamination process at the Woodstock Saps has been completed and the building has been reopened after that station was also earlier affected.