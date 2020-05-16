Ramaphosa to meet political parties in provinces to discuss easing of lockdown

The President has announced that at the end of May, most parts of the country will move to level 3-except districts most affected by the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit various provinces and meet with political parties to get inputs on the easing of lock down regulations.

This after the President completed his consultations with labour and business.

On Friday, Ramaphosa met with various stakeholders under the national economic development and labour council as part of discussions to ease restrictions to from level 4 to level 3.

Congress of South African Trade Unions' Mathew parks says there was a call at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) meeting to procure resources locally.

“What’s critical now is the spirit of solidarity where we all show solidarity to each other and help each other to survive – that way we can maybe pick up the economy. We have to have a local procurement drive where, as government, the private sector, and as consumers, we can help the manufacturing companies survive and we can help save more jobs.”

SA COVID-19 INFECTIONS RISE BY 785, BRINGING NATIONAL TOTAL TO 13,525

The Health Department said that it was encouraged by the number of COVID-19 recoveries as it confirmed that the number of infections had risen by 785 cases to 13,524 on Friday.

The department said that nine more people had succumbed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 247.

The number of recoveries now stood at 6,083.

In the provincial breakdown of the figures, the Western Cape recorded 563 more cases taking its total to 7,798. The Eastern Cape recorded the next highest number of cases with 93 for a total of 1,662 cases while Gauteng recorded 75 cases for a total of 2,210 and KwaZulu-Natal had 38 more cases for a total of 1,482.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.