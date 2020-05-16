Nearly 90% of SA smokers still getting cigarettes in lockdown – UCT survey
The survey collected data from more than 16,000 participants in a bid to understand smokers' behaviour during the lockdown period.
CAPE TOWN – An average of 90% of smokers are still getting their hands on a packet of cigarettes, despite the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
That's according to an online study from the University of Cape Town (UCT).
The survey collected data from more than 16,000 participants in a bid to understand smokers' behaviour during the lockdown period.
Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at UCT Corne' van Walbeek says people are still getting their cigarettes from a myriad of places.
“People have indicated they get them from a variety of places – from spaza shops, WhatsApp groups, illicit drug trade from street vendors. So, the whole system has become informal, it’s now become a bit of a wild west situation.”
Walbeek said they used three platforms for this survey, their own social media, a petition on Change.Org and another online platform called 'Moya'.
“Our results indicate that 91% of males and 88% of females were able to access cigarettes, so an approximate average of 90%. And this is consistent across all race groups, across all income groups – its pretty representative of the country.”
LISTEN: An ode to cigarettes by Kfm's very own EB Inglis
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.